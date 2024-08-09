© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Saddle up a friend: Wild horses, burros up for adoption in Monroe

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published August 9, 2024 at 8:45 AM EDT
A youngster meets a potential new friend at a wild horse and burro adoption event run by the Bureau of Land Management.
Bureau of Land Management
A youngster meets a potential new friend at a wild horse and burro adoption event run by the Bureau of Land Management.

A rare animal adoption event takes place this weekend in Monroe. The U.S. Department of the Interior is offering up wild horses and burros to anyone who can give them food, water and shelter.

About 100 wild horses and burros — also known as wild donkeys — will be available for adoption at the event.

The wild equestrians were captured from western U.S. rangelands where their populations have grown too large.

"These horses and burros make excellent animals," said Hunter Paffrath with the Bureau of Land Management. "We've had horses go on to win national championships and show contests. These burros can be livestock guardians, or the best friend you could ever ask for."

It's the first time a adoption event of its kind is taking place in the Charlotte-area.

The adoption fee is $125 per animal. To qualify to adopt a wild horse or burro:

  • Applicants must be 18 years or older with no record of animal abuse.
  • Homes must have at least 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter.
  • Corral fence must meet height requirements: 6 feet for adult horses, and 5 feet for yearlings.
  • Trailers must be stock type, covered, with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors.

Under the Bureau of Land Management's adoption program, adopters can receive $1,000 and the title to their animal after successfully caring for the horse or burro for one year.
The adoption event takes place Aug. 8, 9 and 10 at the Simpson Event Center in Monroe. More information here.
Charlotte Area monroeAnimals
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories.
