© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jay Price wins national Edward R. Murrow Award for WUNC

WUNC | By WUNC News
Published October 15, 2024 at 11:14 AM EDT
WUNC's Adam Hochberg and Jay Price attend at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City on Monday, Oct. 15, 2024.
WUNC's Adam Hochberg, left, and Jay Price attend at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City on Monday, Oct. 15, 2024.

WUNC has garnered national recognition for a story reported by Jay Price and edited by Adam Hochberg, winning a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Price's story – "Alive Day" – published on Oct. 18, 2023, won in the Feature Reporting category in the Large Market Radio division.

Veterans who survive a brush with death sometimes mark the anniversary. They call it their Alive Day. Price tells a personal story of one such day, the day he met Lt. Col. Justin Constantine, when he was reporting on the Iraq War for McClatchy Newspapers in 2006. While traveling in a convoy of Humvees that day, Constantine was shot in the head by a sniper but survived. Price tells the story of that day, and how Constantine's survival became a tool — his superpower for an extraordinary second act.

The story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. It was also featured on NPR.

The honor for Price marks the first time WUNC has won a national Murrow Award since 2015.

Price and Hochberg traveled to Gotham Hall in New York City on Monday to accept the honor at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala.
WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News