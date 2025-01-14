Former Republican State Superintendent candidate Michele Morrow launches lobbying group

Michele Morrow has founded a nonprofit group to lobby for education issues.

The former Republican candidate for North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction announced the creation of the National Alliance for Education Reform in an email to her supporters Tuesday. Morrow will serve as the organization’s executive director. The organization is registered as a 501(c)4 non-profit, a designation that allows for lobbying and political activity.

In an email announcing the organization, Morrow said, “I truly believe that, as Executive Director of NAER, I can have more of an impact outside of the system than I would have had as Superintendent.”

Morrow said the organization will lobby for legislation, support conservative school board candidates, and engage parents through community events.

Morrow told WUNC that she wants to use the platform to support President Donald Trump's education policies.

"When I saw what President Trump's intentions are to change education, I thought, this is going to be great, but we're going to need boots on the ground around the country to make his initiatives happen in all 50 states," Morrow said.

Morrow said the nonprofit will support America-first policies, patriotism, school safety, and scholastic excellence. She added it will also oppose critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in public schools. As one example, Morrow said she would advocate for school boards that passed gender anti-discrimination policies last year to align with the Biden administration's Title IX rule to repeal those policies after a federal judge struck down the rule this month.

According to NAER’s website , the mission of the organization is to seek solutions to systemic problems in education and “to drive a national grassroots movement for radical change at the national, state and local levels.”

The organization’s board of directors includes Olivia Oxendine, a member of the State Board of Education and professor emeritus from UNC-Pembroke’s school of education.

Democrat Mo Green defeated Morrow in the election for state superintendent. Morrow also previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Wake County school board. She is a former nurse and homeschool teacher who made national headlines during her latest campaign for her controversial social media posts and public statements calling public schools “indoctrination centers.”

