How AI-generated photos could help preserve our memories

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The future of our memories.

Refugees or disaster victims often flee their homes, leaving behind all traces of their family history. Technologist Pau Aleikum Garcia uses AI to create dreamlike visuals of their memories.

About Pau Aleikum Garcia

Pau Aleikum Garcia is a technologist and the cofounder and lead of the Barcelona-based studio Domestic Data Streamers. The studio has pioneered the creation 'synthetic memories;' AI-generated images of a person's past. The studio piloted a public office for synthetic memories in 2024 and looks to expand programs like this into museums across the world.

Garcia is also chair of the Master in Data in Design program at ELISAVA University and the founder and resident of HeyHuman!, an artist residency program that combines music, journalism, data art research and social justice.

Web Resources

Related NPR Links

