AVL records second-busiest year despite post-Helene downturn

Asheville Regional Airport saw its second-busiest year in 2024, a sliver of good news amid the tourism downturn caused by Hurricane Helene.

Last year was the second straight year of more than 2 million passengers, the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority announced Thursday.

“We knew the storm could affect passenger numbers,” President and CEO Lew Bleiweis said in a statement. “To surpass the 2 million passenger mark for two years in a row is a testament to our community. AVL continues to be an important gateway to and from western North Carolina.”

Last year’s total of 2,174,125 passengers was surpassed only by 2023’s total of 2.2 million .

The figure is surprising given that passenger numbers dropped sharply after Helene hit late last year , with overall traffic numbers in October down by more than half compared with 2023.

Despite the dip in passengers due to Helene, construction on a new terminal continues apace, the airport authority said, with doors set to open this summer.

“Our region’s travelers have been patient, and we are looking forward to this summer’s unveiling of the new north concourse,” Bleiweis said. “Over two million passengers, two years in a row, demonstrates how much this region needs an airport that can provide world-class service in a larger space, designed to accommodate our historic growth.”