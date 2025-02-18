Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed tomorrow due to winter weather

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said school buildings will close tomorrow ahead of the winter weather. CMS will have a remote learning day for students. Officials said there will be no after-school programs or athletics, and the Before and After School Enrichment Program will be canceled.

