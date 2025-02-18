© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed tomorrow due to winter weather

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published February 18, 2025 at 5:22 PM EST

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said school buildings will close tomorrow ahead of the winter weather. CMS will have a remote learning day for students. Officials said there will be no after-school programs or athletics, and the Before and After School Enrichment Program will be canceled.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
