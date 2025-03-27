"The implications will be devastating:" How the EPA's proposed cuts could impact RTP

Under the Trump administration, the EPA is reportedly considering plans to dissolve its scientific research division. Several hundred people work in this division at the EPA’s campus at Research Triangle Park. Scientists here have conducted research, for decades to inform environmental policies.

"They love the impact that their science has, and the meaning that the science has," said Chris Frey, a former EPA assistant administrator for the Office of Research and Development (ORD). "The people who work [here] are … our neighbors and friends. If ORD is dissolved, that is going to cut off the supply of scientific information needed to inform decisions at the agency."

WUNC also spoke with two researchers who currently work in the RTP office. They spoke anonymously for fear of retribution. They say they feel shocked, upset and scared.

“The implications will be devastating and take forever to recoup from,” said one scientist. “It’s not just a job for people … it’s our passion. Our work protects people in their day-to-day lives.”

Retired EPA science advisor Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta expressed these same feelings. She worked at the EPA for over 40 years, starting in 1981.

"I am worried about the people here because ... they are here to serve the American public," said Orme-Zavaleta. "They are here to really meet the full intent of EPA’s mission of protecting public health and the environment."

In an emailed statement, EPA spokesperson Molly Vaseliou said the agency is taking "exciting steps" as they enter the next phase of organizational improvements.

"We are committed to enhancing our ability to deliver clean air, water, and land for all Americans," said Vaseliou.

RTC research spans a range of topics, from wildfire smoke to PFAS

Current and former employees describe the research done at the RTP campus as wide-ranging and indispensable.

This office was originally established with a focus on air research. Scientists studied particulate matter, which are microscopic particles in the air.

"In the early days, back in the '80s and '90s ... it was researchers here who helped us better understand... exposure to particulate matter," said Orme-Zavaleta. "They were instrumental in providing those data and in conducting the risk assessments for a particulate matter, which then directly informed the air office's ability to set a national ambient air quality standard."

Over the decades, research areas have expanded to include studying the health impacts of wildfire smoke, looking at causes of toxic algal blooms in rivers, and developing ways to destroy harmful chemicals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers helped transit agencies figure out how to keep public transit clean so people wouldn't get infected.

Joshua A. Bickel / AP Vials containing PFAS samples sit in a tray, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lab in Cincinnati. The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced its first-ever limits for several common types of PFAS, the so-called "forever chemicals," in drinking water.

"The research that was done helped [us] understand the transport of the virus, what could be done with cleaning surfaces, [and] what kind of antimicrobial agents EPA [should] approve for public use," said Frey, who's also an associate dean at North Carolina State University.

He added that having access to world-renowned labs and scientists is a tremendous opportunity for college students in the area.

"[Students] bring a lot of energy and talent and new ideas," said Frey.

In 2017, it was EPA researchers at RTP who discovered toxic chemicals known as PFAS in the Cape Fear River.

"And that really opened a door for a wide range of research, but it was the scientists here in RTP that developed the methods to detect these compounds and water," said Orme-Zavaleta.

EPA and RTP’s history go hand in hand

Perhaps the easiest way to describe the relationship between EPA and RTP is this: the two have grown up together.

In the 1960s, several federal agencies were already focused on regulating harmful air and water pollutants. One of these organizations was the National Air Pollution Control Administration (NAPCA). In 1967, 26 employees from NAPCA moved to RTP to pilot air research activities, according to an archived 1995 EPA report . When the EPA was formally created in 1970, the new agency absorbed NAPCA and its functions.

Around the same time, the late 1950s and early 1960s, North Carolina leaders were creating Research Triangle Park. Officials were eager to recruit. After successful lobbying efforts, the Research Triangle Foundation sold 509 acres to the federal government in 1968 for $1. This land now houses the EPA facility and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

EPA’s present-day campus at RTP is the largest facility ever built by the agency, covering over 1.2 million square feet.

Separation between research and policy

Despite the EPA’s long-standing presence in the area, it’s possible that for many Triangle area residents, the quiet work of these scientists has remained largely unknown.

"What it means is that the research these folks are doing has led to regulations that mean that when you walk outside, you're not coughing because the air pollution is unbearable," said Geoff Gisler, program director with the Southern Environmental Law Center. "I have asthma, and when I'm not having an asthma attack, I don't think much of it. But when I do, I sure notice."

The EPA says research will continue in program offices, like the Office of Water. However, critics say these program offices are more policy-oriented and could be politically influenced.

"If this plan moves forward, it's not going to be, ‘Do we choose this source of good science or that source of good science?’" said Gisler. "It's gonna be ‘There's no good science’."

Frey argues there needs to be a separation between policy and research in order for EPA to fulfill its mission.

"We need independent, credible science that's developed according to well-established scientific processes and procedures and with scientific integrity," said Frey. "Which sometimes means the science that comes out of ORD is not exactly what the program offices want to hear. But it's what the state of knowledge is all about, right?"

Dissolving the research office will likely result in legal implications.

Legal challenges are likely, particularly on two fronts.

According to federal laws, including the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act, EPA has to take action according to good science. That information currently comes from ORD.

"And without that, any rules they make are going to be vulnerable to legal challenges," said Gisler.

Gisler also points out that the EPA was created in 1970 by President Richard Nixon and by Congress, so it's an agency that would also have to be dismantled by Congress.

"If Congress creates an agency, the executive branch can't just say no, I'm doing away with it," said Gisler.

While the plans to dissolve the Office of Research and Development are not final, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, appointed by President Trump, said he wants to reduce the agency’s budget by at least 65% . This falls in line with Trump's overall efforts to reduce the federal workforce.

"We are actively listening to employees at all levels to gather ideas on how to better fulfill agency statutory obligations, increase efficiency, and ensure the EPA is as up-to-date and effective as ever," said EPA spokesperson Vaseliou.