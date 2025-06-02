What tariffs mean for consumers

Last Friday, a panel of judges from the U.S. Court of International Trade sought to block President Trump’s sweeping tariffs, saying he did not have the power to authorize them. However, an appeals court later paused that block from going into effect.

These dueling decisions have sown further confusion around the U.S.’s current trade standing.

For more on that, host Robin Young speaks to Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR