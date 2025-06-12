WCU leader in undercover DEI video no longer employed

Western Carolina University is the most recent college in the UNC System to be targeted in a series of undercover videos published by a conservative activist organization, alleging DEI activities are ongoing despite system policy changes.

Accuracy in Media has shared videos of three UNC System employees who are now no longer employed: UNC Asheville Dean of Students Megan Pugh and UNC Charlotte assistant director of leadership and community engagement Janique Sanders (who was identified by the Charlotte Observer ), as well as Karen Price, WCU’s director of institutional assessment.

In the footage, Price is recorded saying that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work is still happening at Western despite changes in UNC System policy.

“We’re trying to embed that kind of diversity and inclusiveness, inclusive excellence really, across - like every area should have that responsibility for that. It shouldn’t be just like an office or a figurehead. But definitely intercultural affairs supports the broader programming.”

In response, the person who seems to be recording the conversation said: “And if you embed it, then it can’t be legislated.”

“There you go, now you are understanding the strategy behind what it is …,” Price replies. “So the work is still very much occurring here at Western, you just might see it called different things.”

In May 2024, the UNC Board of Governors passed a policy change aimed at eliminating or reducing DEI programs and personnel on all 16 UNC system campuses.

According to BPR’s previous reporting , there were 15 positions at UNCA and WCU that were 100% focused on Diversity and Inclusion.

In September 2024, NC Newsline reported that 59 UNC System employees across the state were fired and 131 positions were realigned after the policy change. This included one eliminated position at WCU and three realigned positions. At UNC Asheville, there were two positions eliminated.

Western Carolina University on Tuesday said Price hasn’t been employed at WCU since mid-April and that WCU dissolved its diversity, equity, and inclusion office in 2024, “compliance with UNC Policy directives.”

“Western Carolina University complies fully with the spirit and letter of all state and federal laws and UNC System policies on equality and institutional neutrality. The director of institutional assessment, featured in the video, has no role in policy or compliance decisions and was not authorized to speak on behalf of the university,” WCU Communications Manager Julia Duval said in an email.

The media is not allowed in personal staff offices on campus without express permission, according to WCU’s media guidelines .

“Campus leadership is working to ensure that employees understand and follow all relevant policies and laws and is conducting a thorough review of our student support services to ensure there is a consistent understanding of policy compliance,” she continued.

Accuracy In Media is a conservative activist site that says that it “uses investigative journalism and cultural activism to expose corruption and hold bad public policy actors accountable.”

“These radicals must be held accountable,” Accuracy in Media says in the video .

Last week, the group posted footage of a UNC Asheville administrator being asked about the potential for implicit bias training at the university.

Former Dean of Students Megan Pugh responded: “My hope and my intention is that we can incorporate those things under a broader banner of … I don’t know, we will see where it fits. But I try to include those things wherever I can.”

In the video, Pugh is heard alluding to “breaking rules” and continuing DEI work in some capacity, but whether the programs and approach she refers to are explicitly unlawful is unclear.

Chancellor Kimberly van Noort said in an email to staff last week that the video “was secretly recorded by an individual who misrepresented their identity in order to gain access to University offices. We anticipate similar attempts may continue.”

UNC Asheville also confirmed that “the employee” was no longer employed in the email. That employee is Pugh, according to Asheville Watchdog and BPR’s reporting. The university told BPR that the university does not comment on confidential personnel matters and added that the secret filming violates university policy.

“UNC Asheville does ask that media reach out in advance prior to coming to campus to take photos, videos, and/or conduct interviews. However, photographers and videographers have the right to record images without getting consent of those in view in open areas of campus. For the video you are referring to, the University was unaware it was being recorded and did not authorize it,” UNCA spokesperson Brian Hart said in an email.

AAUP members at UNC Charlotte say that Accuracy in Media has recorded employees at three other UNC System universities.

BPR’s Jose Sandoval contributed to this report.