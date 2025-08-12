© 2025 WFAE

Summerfield mayor announces resignation

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published August 12, 2025 at 3:55 PM EDT
Summerfield Mayor Tim Sessoms at a meeting on Feb. 4, 2025.
DJ Simmons
/
WFDD
Summerfield Mayor Tim Sessoms at a meeting on Feb. 4, 2025.

Summerfield Mayor Tim Sessoms has announced his resignation.

It’s the latest in what’s been a year of upheaval. In 2024, the town’s entire staff quit, and Summerfield is currently suing its previous town manager and finance officer.

Sessoms says the current Council’s pursuit of former employees, excessive hiring and tax increases led to his decision to step down.

The town announced in a news release that details for a succession plan will be shared in the coming days.

Sessom's term was set to end in December.
