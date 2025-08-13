Lee Haywood appointed mayor of Summerfield after Sessoms’ resignation

The Summerfield Town Council has appointed Lee Haywood as mayor, filling the seat abruptly vacated by Tim Sessoms.

The decision came Tuesday, the same day Sessoms resigned, citing what he described as “the pursuit of previous staff and excessive hiring.”

Summerfield is currently suing both its former town manager and finance officer.

Haywood is the only candidate who has filed to run for mayor in this year’s election. He said he’s not taking the role for granted.

“I really take to heart the duties of this office from now to the election and hopefully thereafter,” Haywood said.

He will serve out the remainder of Sessoms’ term, which ends in December.