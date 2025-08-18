© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.

Greensboro tennis great John Isner finds new role at Winston-Salem Open

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 18, 2025 at 4:50 PM EDT
John Isner takes questions ahead of the 2013 Winston-Salem Open.
David Ford
/
WFDD
John Isner speaking to the press at the Winston-Salem Open in 2013.

The annual Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament is underway, with some of the world’s top-ranked players competing. Returning will be Greensboro native and former world #8, John Isner, but this year he’ll play a different role as tournament ambassador.

In terms of visibility and raising awareness about the Open, Isner is a fitting choice. He won the inaugural tournament in 2011 and remains the only player to win back-to-back titles here. At Wimbledon, he won the longest match in tennis history: 11 hours and 5 minutes.

Isner retired almost two years ago at the age of 38 and says he misses everything about pro tennis, but at a presser in July, he said he’s embracing this new phase of his career.

"The tournament has been so successful, and the community supports it so well, and they supported me so well when I played," he said. "But I always want to give back to this sport that has done so much for me, and the ATP tour, which you know, was my employer for 18 years or so."

Isner will be on-site at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex on Thursday and Friday, talking with fans and sponsors and taking in a few night matches. His new podcast that he co-hosts with Jack Sock, Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey is Nothing Major.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford