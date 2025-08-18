Life-threatening rip currents, 15-20 foot waves possible as Hurricane Erin passes offshore of Carteret County

Carteret County officials continue monitoring Hurricane Erin as the storm moves across the Atlantic.

While the center of Erin is forecast to remain offshore, its westward shift and strengthening have increased the threat of coastal impacts this week, and Carteret County Emergency Services officials said people should remain alert and take precautions now.

Hazardous conditions are expected to begin Tuesday, peak Wednesday and Thursday, and gradually diminish late this week.

Among the concerns – life-threatening rip currents are forecast at all area beaches, with extremely dangerous surf producing waves of 15 to 20 feet. Emergency managers said major beach erosion, coastal flooding, and ocean overwash are likely, especially along east- and southeast-facing beaches.

Officials said those in Down East communities and those living near waterways should be especially alert to flooding risks during midweek tide cycles, as water levels may rise quickly around high tide.

Tropical-storm-force gusts are possible midweek, which they said could push water into the sound, cause localized flooding, and lead to power outages.

Low-lying roads may experience temporary closures due to flooding and overwash.