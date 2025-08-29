© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Forsyth County expands Narcan access to public libraries

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:36 PM EDT
Image is a narcan vendingmachine
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
The Narcan vending machine at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

The opioid overdose-reversing drug Narcan is now available at all Forsyth County Public Library branches.

Community members can request a kit at the help desk with no questions asked.

Also known as naloxone, Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose within minutes.

Forsyth County also offers free Narcan at the public health department and at a vending machine at the detention center in downtown Winston-Salem.

Annie Vasquez, Forsyth County’s substance use service coordinator, says the expanded availability in recent years appears to have helped, and this new development will reach more rural areas.

“We track who uses Narcan on the scene of an overdose, and we can see that folks administering Narcan before first responders get there has gone up,” she says.

The initiative is being paid for with opioid settlement funds.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber