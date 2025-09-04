Federal tax credits to help build or rehab thousands of homes across North Carolina

Federal tax credits and other funds awarded in 2025 will help North Carolina build or rehabilitate more than $1 billion in affordable apartments.

The work is expected to support nearly 22,000 jobs and generate around $95 million in tax revenue.

The funds will help with work on more than 5,000 apartments statewide. That includes around 4,000 units for families and more than 800 homes for seniors.

The North Carolina Federal Tax Reform Allocation Committee selected the projects. The organization made decisions based on recommendations from the state agency that oversees the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.

Of the 50 awarded projects, four are in Forsyth County, two in Guilford, and one each in Rockingham, Watauga and Alamance.