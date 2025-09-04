South Carolina seeks to block SNAP purchases of candy, soda and energy drinks

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order directing the state Department of Social Services to seek federal approval to block food stamp purchases of candy, energy drinks, soda and other sugary drinks.

The order, issued Thursday, calls on DSS to submit a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture within 14 days. If denied, the agency must revise and resubmit until it is approved.

McMaster said the change would promote healthier outcomes for families and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent on nutritious food.

“This request is a light-touch, common-sense approach that ensures these federal taxpayer dollars are being used to help families purchase healthy, nutritious food – not unhealthy candy and sugary drinks,” he said in a statement.

The order provides detailed definitions for candy and sweetened drinks, while excluding items like baked goods, baby formula, coffee, tea, and sports drinks.

If approved, South Carolina would join other states that have received similar waivers from the USDA.