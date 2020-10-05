-
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday a program created by Gov. Henry McMaster to allocate $32 million in federal pandemic aid to private and religious schools is unconstitutional because the public money would directly benefit the schools.
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some lawmakers Wednesday called for a more comprehensive plan to manage the coronavirus pandemic, including legislative oversight of the…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of the South Carolina legislature's two-week special session to wrap up ends left loose by the COVID-19 pandemic was…
-
The flag at the South Carolina State House will be lowered to half-staff Sunday to honor Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played the Black Panther who…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Despite his executive orders capping the size of public gatherings and requiring South Carolinians to wear masks at them, Gov. Henry…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina state judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a plan announced by Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this week to direct $32…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday he is allocating $32 million of federal relief money related to the coronavirus…
-
South Carolina's public schools must reopen with in-person classes available five days a week, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday.He said parents…
-
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and the state’s top health official pleaded with residents to wear masks and practice social distancing in an effort to…
-
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster defended comments he made in a phone call this week with President Trump, in which leaked audio revealed him saying…