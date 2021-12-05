SC governor holds Christmas open house at his home

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife Peggy are inviting people to come to their house Monday evening to view their Christmas decorations and listen to carols.

The open house at the Governor's Mansion in downtown Columbia is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The Columbia Garden Club is decorating the mansion and light refreshments will be served. Simone Bryant of Benedict College has been invited to sing Christmas carols.

Admission is free, but the governor and first lady ask guests to please bring canned goods to donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Guided tours of the governor's mansion are also available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings over the next two weeks.