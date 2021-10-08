© 2021 WFAE
Politics
vote buttons effects.jpg
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections will be the first of the Biden era. They will also be the first since the 2020 census, which means likely changes to congressional districts. There will be at least two open U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, with the seats held by Richard Burr in North Carolina and Tim Scott in South Carolina up for grabs. Both Burr and Scott are Republicans. Burr is not seeking reelection, and jockeying for his seat began as early as January 2021.

South Carolina's McMaster has raised $3.5M for reelection

WFAE | By Meg Kinnard | Associated Press
Published October 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT
mcmaster2.jpg
@HenryMcMaster
/
Twitter
Gov. Henry McMaster appears at an Orangeburg County, South Carolina, event in September.

In his pursuit of a second full term, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, eclipsing the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign.

McMaster's third-quarter haul brings his total for the 2022 election so far to more than $3.5 million, the Republican's campaign said Friday. As of the end of last month, McMaster and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, had about $2.4 million on hand.

This is McMaster's first $1 million quarter of the 2022 campaign. He reached the mark several times during his 2018 bid.

“We can feel it everywhere we go that the people of South Carolina are excited, optimistic and strong – and that is why we are already setting records,” McMaster said. “I could not be more excited for what the future holds.”

McMaster has yet to draw a primary challenger who is actively raising money to face him in the contest next June. In 2018, McMaster faced three opponents in the Republican primary before defeating one of them, businessman John Warren, in a subsequent runoff election.

Several Democrats have filed to take on McMaster next year. This week, one of them, former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, said that he had raised more than $1 million since launching his campaign, more than $360,000 of that coming in the most recent quarter.

Another Democrat, state Sen. Mia McLeod, has not released her latest figures. Last quarter, she brought in around $104,000.

