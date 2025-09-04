Sewer blockage causes 3,300-gallon wastewater spill into Steele Creek

A clogged sewer line near Carowinds Boulevard caused about 3,300 gallons of untreated wastewater to spill into Steele Creek this week, according to Charlotte Water.

Crews responded to the overflow Wednesday near 14535 Carowinds Boulevard. Officials say the spill was caused by debris and wipes that blocked the line. Because the discharge exceeded 1,000 gallons, state law required public notification.

Charlotte Water says spills like this are often preventable and urges residents to avoid flushing wipes, paper towels, or other items besides toilet paper. Cooking oils and grease should also be kept out of drains and taken to a recycling center.