-
Drinking water in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County met federal standards again in 2019, and regular testing also found no problems with unregulated…
-
WFAE listener Chappy Garner has been mountain biking for about five years, and one of his favorite spots in Charlotte is the Backyard Trails — a 12-mile…
-
WFAE listener Chappy Garner has been mountain biking for about five years, and one of his favorite spots in Charlotte is the Backyard Trails — a 12-mile…
-
This week's massive sewage spill at a creek in north Charlotte was the largest ever recorded by Charlotte Water.In total, an estimated 15.4 million…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services estimates at least "a couple hundred gallons" of raw sewage spilled Friday into the pond at Park Road Park.…
-
Duke Energy has withdrawn a request for state permission to use an additive at its coal-fired power plants that caused problems two years ago with…
-
Mecklenburg County's drinking water met federal standards for safety and quality again last year. That's according to the annual report out from Charlotte…
-
With mere days to go before the election, a federal judge in Winston-Salem is hearing arguments over the cancelations of up to 4,500 voter registrations…
-
Tests required by state and federal regulators have found no problems with lead or copper in Charlotte's water. Charlotte Water tested a total of 164…
-
The annual drinking water quality report is out from Charlotte Water, and it shows there’s nothing to worry about here.It definitely won't make the kind…