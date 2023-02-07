© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Area

Section of Central Avenue to close for at least two weeks

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published February 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST

A section of Central Avenue near the Plaza will be closed for the next two weeks to allow Charlotte Water to conduct emergency repairs on a water line. The line is on the 1300 block near Hawthorne Lane.

The agency posted a tweet about detours for both car and bike commuters. Charlotte Water says access to businesses will be maintained — a sore point for many nearby shops and restaurants after the yearslong closure nearby for the Hawthorne Bridge reconstruction.

The Charlotte Area Transit No. 9 bus may potentially be affected, with multiple stops in the area. That’s the city’s busiest bus route.

For more information, you can check https://charlottenc.gov/cats/Pages/default.aspx.


