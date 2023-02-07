Section of Central Avenue to close for at least two weeks

A section of Central Avenue near the Plaza will be closed for the next two weeks to allow Charlotte Water to conduct emergency repairs on a water line. The line is on the 1300 block near Hawthorne Lane.

The agency posted a tweet about detours for both car and bike commuters. Charlotte Water says access to businesses will be maintained — a sore point for many nearby shops and restaurants after the yearslong closure nearby for the Hawthorne Bridge reconstruction.

Detour Ahead: Central Avenue (1300 block near Hawthorne Lane) is closed for thru traffic due to an emergency water pipe repair under the railroad crossing. Access to businesses will be maintained. The road will be closed for at least two weeks. #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/vhE5TQ2kt9 — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) February 7, 2023

The Charlotte Area Transit No. 9 bus may potentially be affected, with multiple stops in the area. That’s the city’s busiest bus route.

For more information, you can check https://charlottenc.gov/cats/Pages/default.aspx.