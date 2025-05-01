1,200 gallons of wastewater spill into Ballantyne creek

The city of Charlotte says about 1,200 gallons of sewage and wastewater have spilled into a creek that runs through the Southampton neighborhood in Ballantyne.

The city said the spill was caused by a pipe clogged with grease and other debris. Wastewater can include water flushed from sinks, showers, dishwashers, washing machines and toilets, as well as rainwater and stormwater.

Charlotte Water crews responded Thursday to the spill in the small creek running between Scotland Hall Court and Travis Gulch Drive. The stream feeds into Six Mile Creek, which in turn feeds into the Catawba River.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson for Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

How you can help: