EPA allocates $686 million to North Carolina's Helene-related drinking and wastewater projects

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has allocated $686 million to North Carolina for repairs and improvements to water systems damaged by Hurricane Helene. The funding is designed to help communities become more resilient to future storms.

The majority of the funds — nearly $400 million — are for drinking water systems. More than $250 million is directed toward clean water projects, with an additional $22 million for septic system improvements.

Local governments, nonprofit organizations and investor-owned drinking water companies are eligible. Governor Josh Stein is encouraging these groups to apply for the funds to help families access safe drinking water and to strengthen water infrastructure against future natural disasters.

