© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EPA allocates $686 million to North Carolina's Helene-related drinking and wastewater projects

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 5, 2025 at 4:49 PM EDT
A person carries bags of fresh water after filling up from a tanker at a distribution site in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Asheville, N.C.
Jeff Roberson
/
AP
A person carries bags of fresh water after filling up from a tanker at a distribution site in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Asheville, N.C.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has allocated $686 million to North Carolina for repairs and improvements to water systems damaged by Hurricane Helene. The funding is designed to help communities become more resilient to future storms.

The majority of the funds — nearly $400 million — are for drinking water systems. More than $250 million is directed toward clean water projects, with an additional $22 million for septic system improvements.

Local governments, nonprofit organizations and investor-owned drinking water companies are eligible. Governor Josh Stein is encouraging these groups to apply for the funds to help families access safe drinking water and to strengthen water infrastructure against future natural disasters.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford