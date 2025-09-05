Residents across North Carolina speak out against pipeline expansion project at state meeting

Environmental advocates and residents from as far as Virginia packed a state meeting in Kernersville on Thursday to oppose the Transco natural gas pipeline project.

Applause filled the Kernersville Municipal Council Chambers as dozens of individuals spoke out against the Southeast Supply Enhancement Project. If approved, it would impact multiple counties and would build 24 miles of pipeline through the Triad alone.

Crystal Norford was among the speakers who voiced concerns that the project would have long-lasting environmental consequences.

"I'm really curious as to why this project is worth risking our drinking water," Norford says. "What makes this project more important than the well-being of people, animals, cultural heritage, clean air, and water? The list can go on.”

According to a presentation, the Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company proposes that once construction is complete, the ground surface, streams, and wetlands will be restored as fully as possible to their pre-construction conditions.

Supporters of the project claim it would create thousands of jobs in the area.

Public comment to NCDEQ will remain open until Oct. 6.