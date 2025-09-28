© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Mass shooting in Southport, NC, Saturday

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 28, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT

Three people were killed and at least eight others wounded Saturday night after a gunman opened fire from a boat outside a Southport waterfront bar, police said.

Southport police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the American Fish Company. A boat briefly stopped near the bar before the suspect opened fire, striking patrons before fleeing.

Around a half hour later, the U.S. Coast Guard spotted a man matching the suspect’s description at a public boat ramp in Oak Island. He was detained and turned over to local authorities.

Police identified the suspect as Nigel Max Edge. He is being held without bond and is expected to make his first court appearance Monday. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.
