NEWS BRIEFS

Body found on American Airlines plane arriving from Europe

WFAE
Published September 28, 2025 at 12:42 PM EDT

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating after the body of a stowaway was discovered in the landing gear of an American Airlines plane Sunday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., airline maintenance crews working on an aircraft that had recently arrived from Europe found the person. CMPD Airport Division officers pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is active. Authorities have not released the person's identity.
