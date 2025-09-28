© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

2 dead, 3 injured in weekend shootings in Charlotte

WFAE staff and wire reports
September 28, 2025

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two shootings early Saturday that left two men dead and several others injured.

The first incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 8800 block of Hollow Creek Circle. Officers responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call found 31-year-old Brenton Tarell Samuels with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC. A second gunshot victim later arrived at a hospital and is in stable condition.

Two hours later, around 4 a.m., shots were fired in the 5000 block of East Independence Boulevard. Officers working nearby off-duty responded and discovered three victims with gunshot wounds. Two of them drove themselves to the hospital, while a third was taken by MEDIC and later died at the hospital. Police identified him as 31-year-old Shawn Taliesin Davis II.

Investigations into both shootings continue.
WFAE staff and wire reports
