Guilford County Board of Education extends superintendent's contract to 2029

The Guilford County Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to extend Superintendent Whitney Oakley’s contract through June 30, 2029 — the maximum time allowed by law.

Members also gave her a 5% annual salary increase, a retention bonus of 10% of her pay this school year, and a $30,000 contribution to a retirement account of her choice.

Multiple board members, like Crissy Pratt, praised Oakley’s performance.

“We really appreciate, so much, all of the hard work that you do. And in particular, I appreciate your responsiveness," Pratt said. "I tell people all the time, if I have something, I will text Dr. Oakley, and I will have not only an answer but a resolution almost immediately.”

Oakley assumed the role in 2022, and previously served the district in a variety of leadership roles, including chief academic officer and deputy superintendent.