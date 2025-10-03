© 2025 WFAE

LaTresha Wilson named CMS Principal of the Year

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published October 3, 2025 at 6:01 PM EDT
Students and staff at Tuckaseegee Elementary School surprise Principal LaTresha Wilson with news that she's won principal of the year.
Captured from video provided by CMS
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named LaTresha Wilson of Tuckaseegee Elementary School its 2026 Principal of the Year. 

Wilson entered a gymnasium full of cheering Tuckaseegee students Friday for the surprise announcement.

"So we just got confirmation from all 141,000 students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and the 19,000 employees, that you have the best principal in the school system," CMS Deputy Superintendent Melissa Balknight told students.

In a video provided by CMS, Wilson said she was surprised and humbled by the honor.

“This is my third year as principal, so I really didn’t anticipate being principal of the year, right?" she said. "But when I think about it, I realize that the work that I’ve done here, it is seen in the community and students are on the other side of that.”

Tuckaseegee Elementary School boasts some of the district’s biggest improvements under Wilson’s leadership. The school saw its letter grade increase from a D to a B in two years, shedding its “low-performing” designation from the state.

Wilson, a native of the Tuckaseegee community, was one of 11 finalists from throughout the district.

James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
