Summerfield approves agreement with Greensboro NAACP to avoid potential litigation

The Summerfield Town Council approved an agreement at its meeting on Tuesday with the Greensboro NAACP to avoid a potential lawsuit due to the town’s housing policies.

The NAACP filed a complaint with the North Carolina Human Relations Commission last year, alleging Summerfield’s zoning practices were discriminatory.

Attorney Christian Dysart, who represents the town, says the state ruled the organization had the right to sue.

“The two things that I typically counsel my clients is that litigation is uncertain and costly, and so we've been working hard to try to get to a point where potentially litigation can be avoided,” he says.

The town council unanimously approved an agreement that gives both parties time to negotiate.

According to a memorandum of understanding, one of the conditions of a final agreement includes Summerfield hiring a consultant to recommend amendments to its zoning policies.