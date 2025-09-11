Carolina Panthers fire employee for comments on Charlie Kirk

The Carolina Panthers fired an employee today after comments posted on social media about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The Panthers have fired a team communications coordinator, according to a source close to the team. The former employee drew online outrage after a comment on his personal social media account in relation to the shooting death of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

The employee allegedly posted “Why are y'all sad Your man said it was worth it” along with a photo of Kirk, followed by a post of the song “Protect Ya Neck” by the Wu-Tang Clan.

On Thursday morning, the team wrote on X that “The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers. We do not condone violence of any kind.”

The Panthers said they have addressed the matter with the employee.