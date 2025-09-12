Greensboro to participate in national housing supply program

Greensboro has been selected as one of 16 communities to participate in a national housing supply accelerator program.

The initiative is spearheaded by the National League of Cities and the American Planning Association. The program will connect Greensboro with housing supply experts and tailored technical assistance.

Greensboro’s Neighborhood Investment Manager Caitlin Bowers says the effort will help the city brainstorm on how to grow and diversify its stock.

“The challenge itself is designed to help with implementation and innovative techniques with housing strategies and expanding that housing supply in every community that was selected,” she says.

The city of Greensboro will also be informed of local, regional, and national grant opportunities through the program. The announcement comes as the city moves forward with its own initiative to build 10,000 housing units over the next few years.

Bowers says the program is expected to last 18 months.