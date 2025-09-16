Lake Lure Flowering Bridge to be rebuilt with FEMA funds

A Western North Carolina landmark once thought to be lost is now getting a second life.

The Town of Lake Lure will receive more than $2.5 million in FEMA funds to rebuild the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, which was severely damaged during Hurricane Helene in 2024 and declared beyond repair. The new structure will replace the original stone arch bridge that had become a cherished community garden and tourist destination.

The funding was announced in a press release from U.S. Rep. Tim Moore, R-14th District, who said the federal money will cover 90% of the estimated $2.85 million project cost. The new pedestrian bridge will be built to modern safety and accessibility standards.

Originally constructed in 1925, the three-span bridge once served as the main route between Chimney Rock and Lake Lure. After a new bridge opened in 2010, local volunteers formed the Friends of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge and transformed the historic span into a garden walkway featuring more than 2,000 flower species and 30 themed garden spaces — including the Rainbow Bridge, a memorial for lost pets.

In early August, the town announced that demolition would begin Aug. 18 after engineers deemed the structure unsafe. That work is still expected to move forward — but now, with a full replacement in the works.

Tom Hollander, courtesy of Fae Nectar / Friends of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge Facebook page



Volunteers salvaged the balustrades from the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge after Hurricane Helene. This Aug. 27 drone photo, posted on the Friends of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge Facebook page, shows the pieces awaiting their next chapter.



In a post on its Facebook page , the Friends of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge said: “We are beyond delighted to learn that the Town of Lake Lure will receive $2.5 million in FEMA funding for the replacement of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge. We’ve been engaged with FEMA since after the storm and we are very grateful for their support.”

Rep. Moore called the bridge “a historic and beautiful piece of Lake Lure that’s become part of the area’s identity” and thanked FEMA and the Trump administration for backing the project.