© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Following public comments, firings around Kirk assassination, ACLU attorney discusses freedom of speech in the workplace

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:02 PM EDT
Supporters gather at a makeshift memorial at Utah Valley University for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot during an event on the campus.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
Supporters gather at a makeshift memorial in Orem, Utah, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Utah Valley University for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk who was fatally shot during an event on the campus.

A wave of firings following the Charlie Kirk assassination is raising free speech concerns.

The firings include national figures such as MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd and, closer to home, a part-time instructor at Guilford Technical Community College.

Ivy Johnson is a staff attorney for the North Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU.

WFDD’s Paul Garber spoke to her about the First Amendment’s protections — and limits — in the workplace.

On First Amendment Protections:

“The First Amendment protects an individual's speech on matters of public concern. So if someone is posting on their personal social media, their thoughts and feelings about something that affects the public generally, or if it's political or related to politics, then that is considered protected speech under the First Amendment, and it would be unlawful for them, if they were a public employee, to face adverse employment action in retaliation or as a result of that speech.

There are some sort of very narrowly defined categories of speech that public school teachers are not really allowed to engage in, or that would not be considered protected under the First Amendment, but those are very narrow types of speech, such as hate speech, obscenity, along those lines. Otherwise, if a school teacher is posting their personal thoughts on a matter of public concern, that speech is protected.”

On North Carolina being a right-to-work state:

“The biggest distinction is between a private employee and a public one. So if you work for the county, for the city, for the state, you're a public employee, and you actually get more protections as a result, because an action taken against you by your employer is a government action, and the First Amendment says that the government cannot abridge speech. However, if you are working for a private company, and that company takes actions against you in North Carolina, we're a right-to-work state, which means that that company can kind of fire you for any reason. They don't have to show that you even did something wrong. They can just fire you. There are some protections, but those are limited and often depend on the type of workplace that you work at. You know, whether you might be unionized and that sort of thing.”

On the evolution of attitudes to the First Amendment in the age of social media:

“I think this age of the internet, the age of social media, has made speech much more accessible. A person can see that someone they know or they used to know might have an opinion that they strongly disagree with. It amplifies speech. But what I think people need to remember is the purpose of the First Amendment is to foster this type of discourse and this type of debate. And the founders thought that that was important to a representative democracy, so that everyone can have their voices heard. And again, it's really only very, very narrow types of speech that are not afforded the full protection of the First Amendment.”
Tags
Politics Charlie Kirk shooting
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber