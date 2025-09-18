Wake Forest launches program to cover tuition for eligible in-state students

Wake Forest University announced on Wednesday a plan that will allow some students to attend the school tuition-free.

In-state undergraduates whose family income is less than $200,000 annually will be eligible starting with the fall 2026 semester. For families making under $100,000, living expenses will also be covered via financial aid.

The initiative is called the North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest University.

According to a press release, the plan is part of the school’s long-term strategy aimed at reducing reliance on student loans.

University President Susan R. Wente says the program "says clearly to students and families who may not have considered Wake Forest because of cost: ‘Wake Forest is within your reach.’"