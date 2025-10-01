© 2025 WFAE

No immediate impact on PTI Airport from government shutdown

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published October 1, 2025 at 5:37 PM EDT
A photo the Piedmont Triad International Airport sign
Courtesy Dave Thrower
Piedmont Triad International Airport is expecting flights to continue operating and schedules not to be directly altered by the government's shutdown.

Piedmont Triad International Airport is not anticipating any immediate operational changes due to the federal government’s shutdown.

According to a news release, flights will continue operating and schedules will not be directly altered.

Air traffic controllers will remain on duty, but training and hiring could be paused. Screening and customs operations are also expected to continue, but a prolonged government closure could lead to staffing shortages.
DJ Simmons
