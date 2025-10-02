State Board of Education will have audit firm create 'corrective action roadmap' for WS/FCS

The State Board of Education approved a list of requirements Thursday for the future audit firm that will review Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ internal controls.

The state is ordering the district to undergo a review of its budgeting procedures in light of its $37 million deficit.

At the State Board of Education's monthly meeting on Oct. 2, members approved an outline requiring the firm to provide a “corrective action roadmap.”

That should include short-term fixes, longer-term structural improvements and a timeline.

Other requirements include providing a comprehensive report of findings, an executive summary tailored to the public and policymakers and a formal presentation to North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the Local Government Commission and the WS/FCS Board of Education.

With the scope of work approved, DPI will gather proposals from audit firms looking to do the job.

The state board will select and approve a firm, but the district will be responsible for the cost.