© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mecklenburg County launches new post-overdose response team

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published October 2, 2025 at 2:54 PM EDT
Roof Above CEO Liz Clasen-Kelly surveys a man sleeping on a bench outside the Bank of America Corporate Center in Uptown.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
A new post-overdose response team will target areas like uptown Charlotte to support those impacted by the opioid crisis.

Mecklenburg County has launched a new post-overdose response team that will begin this month their efforts to reduce the number of deadly overdoses in the area.

The team includes two paramedics and two counselors. They’ll be supported by two cars equipped with items such as naloxone or Narcan, which counteract opioid overdoses. Christopher Griggs, a doctor with Atrium Health, will help lead the team.

“If there’s an overdose in the community and that person doesn’t want to come to the hospital, we can respond to them, educate them, connect them to services in the community, and offer them treatment on the spot,” Griggs said.

Mecklenburg County hosted a community meeting at the Charlotte Convention Center on Monday to inform the public about how it plans to allocate about $73 million over the next 18 years to tackle the opioid crisis.
Health
Mecklenburg County outlines plans to spend $28.5 million to address the opioid crisis
Elvis Menayese

In 2024, there were more than 270 fatal overdoses in Mecklenburg County. To help reduce the number, Griggs said they’ll be targeting spots where unhoused people congregate.

“Most of it is around the urban center, so we certainly see a lot of substance use in and around kind of all the areas of uptown and the surrounding neighborhoods, ”Griggs said.

The program is expected to last three years and is funded by part of the nearly $75 million Mecklenburg County is expected to receive over the next 18 years to tackle the opioid crisis.

Sign up for EQUALibrium


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Health DrugsMecklenburg Countyopioids
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service.
See stories by Elvis Menayese