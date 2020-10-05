-
For the last four years, Queen City Needle Exchange has handed out free sterile syringes and the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone. The group sets up…
The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office says an ex-pharmacy worker in Concord will spend at least five years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Attorney General's office has filed a lawsuit against major opioid distribution companies, claiming the businesses…
The number of people going to the emergency room for opioid overdoses in North Carolina increased 40 percent in 2017.Data from the state department of…
The North Carolina attorney general is suing a pharmaceutical company for deceptive and unfair business practices. Insys Therapeutics makes a strong…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Tuesday arrested one of their own officers on a drug-related charge. 37-year old Officer Jennifer Wolfe is charged with…
Learning strategies to deal with chronic pain can be an effective way to stay off addictive medicines, says the head of the Mayo Clinic's pain rehab center. But insurance doesn't always cover it.
South Carolina’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against a pharmaceutical company for the way it marketed opioid medications. At least five other states…