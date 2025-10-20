© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New program in Charlotte's detention center aims to reduce overdose deaths

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published October 20, 2025 at 5:50 AM EDT
A county-funded program that started this month in Charlotte's detention center aims to support those trying to overcome substance use.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
A county-funded program that started this month in Charlotte's detention center aims to support those trying to overcome substance use.

A Mecklenburg County-funded program that started this month in Charlotte's detention center aims to support those trying to overcome substance use. The program is one of the efforts by the county to reduce substance use and overdose deaths in the community.

The Medication Assisted Treatment program includes eight men and four women. A nurse and doctors provide them with drugs like suboxone or methadone daily and typically in the morning. The drugs help reduce withdrawal and cravings. Dr. Stephanie Porter used to be a nurse at the detention before becoming a doctor.

“People would come who had been on methadone, and they wouldn’t have any options,” Porter said. "Unfortunately, what happens sometimes when you've been incarcerated for a long period of time and you get out, people start using again, and that’s when deaths occur.”

The new program, in partnership with the sheriff's office, is a county response to reduce overdoses in the community. In 2024, there were over 270 fatal overdoses in Mecklenburg County. To help reduce the number of deaths, the county also launched an overdose response team that consists of paramedics and counselors. The program started this month and focuses on the team going to places like uptown to support those who may be in danger of overdosing.

Roof Above CEO Liz Clasen-Kelly surveys a man sleeping on a bench outside the Bank of America Corporate Center in Uptown.
Health
Mecklenburg County launches new post-overdose response team
Elvis Menayese

One 35-year-old inmate, who WFAE is not naming for legal reasons, has been at the detention center for more than a month. The inmate said they came into the detention center in uptown relying on methadone. The inmate said they had turned to using fentanyl since 2016 to help them overcome personal and abusive relationships. To help them overcome their challenges, the individual said they've relied on methadone. A drug, they said, they're pleased is available in the new program in the detention center.

“A big weight was lifted from my shoulders because I'm also in the substance abuse ... program here, ” the inmate said. "So if I'm having to worry about withdrawals, I can't focus on the substance abuse treatment class.”

Mecklenburg County hosted a community meeting at the Charlotte Convention Center on Monday to inform the public about how it plans to allocate about $73 million over the next 18 years to tackle the opioid crisis.
Health
Mecklenburg County outlines plans to spend $28.5 million to address the opioid crisis
Elvis Menayese

In September, Mecklenburg County outlined what it planned to do with the $28.5 million it is expected to receive from settlement money to tackle the opioid crisis. The county held a forum where hundreds of community leaders, including doctors, nurses and those who have overcome substance use, attended at the Charlotte Convention Center to learn about those efforts.

In total, Mecklenburg County is expected to receive close to $75 million over the next 18 years to tackle the opioid crisis, with some of the funds supporting the new detention program.


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.


Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Health opioidsMecklenburg County
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service.
See stories by Elvis Menayese