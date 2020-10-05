© 2020 WFAE
Drugs

  • Local News
    CDC: Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In NC
    WFAE
    The number of drug overdose deaths in North Carolina surged 22.5 percent last year, the second highest increase in the country.That’s according to…
    Local News
    Four Pounds Of Heroin Seized In Lancaster Co.
    A tip from Charlotte police to Lancaster authorities led to the seizure of four pounds of heroin valued at half a million dollars.South Carolina Law…
    Charlotte Talks
    Dietary Supplements And Regulation
    They are on store shelves, advertised on television, and in the medicine cabinets of more than 50 percent of Americans. Some make dubious health claims…
    Charlotte Talks
    Pharmaceutical Marketing
    Viagra, Cialis and Levitra... those erectile dysfunction commercials that air while you're watching sitcoms aren’t just awkward and uncomfortable,…