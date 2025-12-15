Charlotte group's site undergoes revamp as part of efforts to support those impacted by substance use

A group that's been helping people overcome addiction for over 70 years is undergoing a revamp to its site that supports people impacted by substance use.

Volunteers at 12th Step Services unwrapped and pulled new flooring from a Home Depot truck parked outside the group’s building near South End on a recent morning. Dozens of weekly sessions are hosted at the group's facility that support people trying to overcome issues like cocaine and alcohol addiction.

Stuart Watson is a representative with the group. He says a support system is key.

“My biological father died of acute alcoholism alone in a Holiday Inn with 3 fifths of Smirnoff vodka. I haven't had a drink in more than 30 years,” Watson said. "I'm a dad to my kids. He was never a dad to his kids. Alcohol took that away. It can be the difference between decades and decades of being in a family or being dead in the ground.”

12th Step Services also hosts sessions for families who need support with knowing how to aid family members impacted by substance use. In Mecklenburg County, there were over 270 fatal overdose deaths last year.

As part of efforts to tackle the opioid crisis, the county launched two new programs in October. One of the programs is focused on supporting inmates in the detention center impacted by substance use. The other program is a street outreach program that includes paramedics.

As part of their efforts to support those impacted by substance use, 12th Step Services hopes to raise about $75,000. The funds are to help upfit the building on 709 East Boulevard with new items like windows and help cover expenses to maintain the site.