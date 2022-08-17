Fentanyl deaths on the rise according to CMPD

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a news conference Wednesday to bring more awareness to recreational drug use. CMPD Lieutenant Sean Mitchell explained the dangers of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is still as dangerous as it ever was and it will kill you very very quickly. As little as two milligrams of this stuff will cause you to die,” said Mitchell.

With drug overdose deaths on the rise in the United States, Mitchell says many of them are related to fentanyl.

“Last year was a record year in overdose deaths," Mitchell explained. "There were 107,000 deaths nationwide. In Charlotte, we had 213 deaths and 88% of those were tied to fentanyl.”

So far in 2022, there have been 90 suspected overdose deaths and 37% are tied back to fentanyl.