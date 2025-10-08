© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC Arts Council awards $11M in grants statewide

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published October 8, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
A photo of an Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County sign.
Eddie Garcia
/
WFDD
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is one of many organizations across the state to receive funding from the North Carolina Arts Council this year.

The North Carolina Arts Council has awarded $11 million in grants to organizations across the state.

Sustaining Support grants are reviewed and awarded on a three-year cycle by discipline.

The money will support artists, after-school programs and nonprofits, among others.

The largest single grant in Guilford County was around $321,000 to the Arts Council of Greater Greensboro. In total, Guilford-based organizations received more than half a million dollars.

Forsyth County’s largest grant recipient was the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. It received nearly $232,000 out of the county’s $496,000 in funding.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons