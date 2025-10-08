Center City Public Safety Task Force draws focus on reducing crime in uptown

Charlotte City officials held a press conference in uptown to reveal initial plans from the Center Public Safety Task Force.

The city’s public safety task force including local law enforcement, city officials and business leaders is working to improve safety in uptown and South End following a number of high profile crimes.

Formed in mid-summer, the group aims to reduce criminal activity across uptown. Earlier this year, Mecklenburg County hired armed security to patrol areas including Romare Bearden and First Ward parks.

Charlotte Center City Partners CEO Michael Smith said the county’s move was a positive step.

"It takes a minute for that to be tweaked and reach its full efficacy," Smith said. "We are thrilled that Mecklenburg County made that investment, made that commitment, because our parks were experiencing higher levels of disorder and criminal activity than is acceptable, and we look forward to the results."

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police also announced a new program called the Center City’s Restoration of Order, Wellness and Non Violence initiative, or CROWN. The effort will target quality-of-life crimes such as aggressive panhandling and public disruption.