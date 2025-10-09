© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Rep. Cecil Brockman has a medical emergency after being jailed on sex charges

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published October 9, 2025 at 5:18 PM EDT
Cecil Brockman mugshot
Courtesy Guilford County Sheriff's Department
The Guilford County Sheriff's Department arrested Rep. Cecil Brockman on Wednesday.

State Representative Cecil Brockman of High Point is facing four felony charges related to alleged indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a 15-year-old.

Brockman was being held at the High Point jail.

He was supposed to make a court appearance on Thursday afternoon. Just before the time of the hearing in Greensboro, Judge Gordon Miller told the courtroom there was a development in the case. A bailiff announced that Brockman had a medical emergency and was taken to a local hospital.

No information was given about Brockman’s condition or what led to his hospitalization. Drew Gibson, Brockman’s legislative assistant, said he didn’t know any more than what was stated in court.

Court records show the date of the alleged offense was Aug. 15. He is not authorized to be released, documents show.

Brockman represents House District 60, which includes most of High Point. He was first elected in 2014.

Some Democrats have criticized Brockman for siding with Republicans on some efforts. He faces a primary challenge from High Point City Council Member Amanda Cook for next year’s election.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber