Greensboro officials consider multimillion dollar sports facilities upgrades

Greensboro is considering major updates for two of its sports facilities.

One plan involves a $65 million phased approach to improving Bryan Park Soccer Complex, including additional parking, renovations for the field house and an expanded trail connection. The site is home to 21 soccer fields, including McPherson Stadium, on 168 acres of land.

The other is an estimated $25 million proposal that will support a new clubhouse, dining facility, and additional renovations at Gillespie Golf Course. The historic site is where six Black men were arrested for playing on it in the 1950s when it was a whites-only course.

Parks and Recreation Director Phil Fleischmann said at a recent city council work session that the plans were two years in the making.

“This is really about looking at the future of the site, getting something on paper and adopted, so then we can collaborate and really pursue public and private funds,” he said.

The city council is expected to vote on the two master plans at its meeting on Oct. 21.