Former Greensboro employee files lawsuit alleging wrongful termination

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published October 16, 2025 at 5:53 PM EDT
The Melvin Municipal Office Building in Greensboro
April Laissle
/
WFDD
The Melvin Municipal Office Building in Greensboro

A former Greensboro city employee has filed a lawsuit claiming she was wrongfully fired for following her supervisor’s orders.

Shannon Stevens, who served as Knowledge Management and Lobbying Coordinator in the Greensboro City Attorney’s Office, was dismissed in late July. Her termination letter says she used city resources to draft legal documents and pay court fees on behalf of former City Attorney Chuck Watts and his private clients.

Watts resigned abruptly that same month amid public criticism over his work with defense contractor Cyberlux.

In her lawsuit filed Wednesday, Stevens says she never knowingly misused public resources and was acting under direct instructions from her supervisors. The filing argues she did not personally benefit, and was denied a fair appeal because the city withheld records she needed to defend herself.

Greensboro's termination letter acknowledged that Watts directed Stevens to perform the tasks in question but said she should have raised concerns about potential misconduct. It also cited “overwhelming public interest” in the matter and the need to preserve trust in the City Attorney’s Office.

Stevens was one of two employees dismissed from the office this summer. Another, Chief Deputy City Attorney Tony Baker, resigned.

City officials have not publicly commented on the lawsuit.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle