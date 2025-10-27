© 2025 WFAE

City Council OKs spending $1.5 million for Excelsior Club rebuild

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 27, 2025 at 8:23 PM EDT

The Charlotte City Council voted unanimously Monday to spend $1.5 million dollars to rebuild the historic Excelsior Club on Charlotte’s west side.

The club, in Washington Heights, was a center of the Black community during segregation. It hosted artists like Louis Armstrong and James Brown.

But it closed in 2016, and renovation efforts failed.

A new plan calls for Kennedy Property Development and Crosland Southeast to tear down and rebuild the club because they have said the original building can’t be saved.

Moments before the vote, City Council member James Mitchell celebrated with supporters.

“This is a great moment for all of us,” he said. “For all of the people with signs please stand up, will y’all please stand up. All the supporters of Excelsior Club take a bow, we’re glad you’re here.”

Mecklenburg County Commissioners are also spending $1.5 million to jumpstart the rebuild.
